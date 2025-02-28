Tourism Businesses Urged to Have Their Say in Industry Survey

Share Post Share Email

Cumbria Tourism has launched its latest business tracker survey, inviting tourism and hospitality businesses to share their real-time insights as they prepare for the Easter and Summer season ahead.

Carried out in partnership with Lamont Pridmore, the anonymous survey will provide crucial data to help strengthen Cumbria’s case with national politicians and decision-makers. Giving operators a chance to have their say on business performance, visitor numbers, forward bookings, and key concerns, ensuring that the challenges facing tourism operators are properly represented at the highest levels.

As businesses continue to navigate an unpredictable economic landscape, Cumbria Tourism is particularly keen to monitor the impact of recent budget changes, as well as the ongoing issues of rising operational costs, recruitment struggles, and workforce shortages.

Gill Haigh, Managing Director of Cumbria Tourism, comments:

“This research is vital and will enable us to dig down deeper into the experiences of individual operators and will help us champion the needs of local businesses, using real-time data to influence policy and secure the support that the industry urgently needs.

“This survey will help paint a clear picture of the challenges businesses are currently facing and highlight the specific support they need. By taking just a few minutes to complete it, businesses will be helping us make a stronger case for action and ensure their voices are heard at the highest levels.”

Graham Lamont, Chief Executive, Lamont Pridmore adds:

“The increased National Insurance Contributions and new Capital Gains Tax and Inheritance Tax adjustments taking effect from April will heavily impact tourism businesses. Having a clear understanding of the impact of these changes on the sector will enable Cumbria Tourism to lobby Government and policy makers for future mitigations.

“As accountants and business advisers, Lamont Pridmore is proud to support the Business Performance Survey to help businesses and their advisers manage this tax burden effectively and will continue to advise the tourism & hospitality sector on the financial impacts of the Budget changes.”

Tourism-related businesses of all shapes and sizes are being urged to complete the survey by Sunday 16 March to make their views known.