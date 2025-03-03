Hospitality Action Encourages The Industry To Saddle Up To Support Colleagues

Share Post Share Email

Hospitality Action has announced its fundraising events calendar for Spring 2025, including a new Summer Cycle Challenge location.

The charity’s schedule of activities will bring together industry professionals from across the sector, encouraging team members to saddle up, swing and serve to raise vital funds to support their peers and promote wellbeing initiatives.

Kicking off the year of events, Hospitality Action invites businesses to adopt the charity as their Charity of the Year, with a focus on long-term partnerships to create a sustained impact. Throughout 2025, the charity will host a wide range of fundraising and awareness-building events to encourage individuals and teams to get involved and give back.

Key 2025 calendar highlights include:

AA Charity Golf Day (Monday 12 May) – Join The AA and Hospitality Action for an unforgettable Charity Golf Day and celebratory barbecue dinner at The Manor House Golf Club’s championship course set in the stunning Wiltshire countryside.

(Monday 12 May) – Join The AA and Hospitality Action for an unforgettable Charity Golf Day and celebratory barbecue dinner at The Manor House Golf Club’s championship course set in the stunning Wiltshire countryside. Bike to Care Chef’s Dinner at Nobu Hotel London Portman Square (Wednesday 28 May) – A world-class culinary experience from a lineup of award-winning chefs to support the team of hospitality figures taking on the challenging 200k cycle across Bordeaux.

(Wednesday 28 May) – A world-class culinary experience from a lineup of award-winning chefs to support the team of hospitality figures taking on the challenging 200k cycle across Bordeaux. South West Polo Day at Beaufort Polo Club (Sunday 1 June) – A day of exhilarating sport and gourmet dining with Michelin-star chef Hywel Jones leading a prestigious brigade of talented and admired chefs to create a memorable dining experience.

(Sunday 1 June) – A day of exhilarating sport and gourmet dining with Michelin-star chef Hywel Jones leading a prestigious brigade of talented and admired chefs to create a memorable dining experience. The Summer Cycle Challenge (Monday 23 June) – Join 150 fellow cyclists on a charity bike ride through the beautiful Hampshire countryside. Accessible routes range from 20 – 100 miles and feature 5-star sustenance enroute for hungry participants from leading eateries in the region.

Grant Campbell, General Manager of Nobu Hotel London Portman Square said:

“Last year’s inaugural Bike to Care Gala was a remarkable success, raising over £100,000 for a fantastic cause, and we’re hoping to exceed that this year. I’m grateful to the incredibly talented chefs and our event sponsors for what promises to be an unforgettable evening in aid of Hospitality Action.”

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive of Hospitality Action said:

“Our events calendar creates meaningful opportunities for people to come together, raise awareness and make a real difference. The wellbeing of those working in the hospitality industry is at the heart of everything we do at Hospitality Action, and these events are vital in helping us provide much-needed support, whether through mental health support, the management of day-to-day struggles, or financial assistance. We look forward to seeing our industry unite and once again challenge themselves in support of their colleagues who are struggling, to make 2025 another year of positive impact.”