Train Strike Resolution In Sight As Union And Government Agree Deal

Train drivers are to vote on a new pay deal aimed bringing an end long-running strike action.

The proposed vote follows talks between representatives of Aslef and the Department for Transport aimed to resolve the pay dispute between drivers and train companies in England.

The new offer is for a 5% backdated pay rise for 2022/23, a 4.75% rise for 23/24, and 4.5% increase for 24/25.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said:

“The offer is a good offer – a fair offer – and it is what we have always asked for, a clean offer, without a land grab for our terms and conditions that the companies, and previous government, tried to take in April last year.

“We will put it to members with a recommendation for them to accept.”

Transport secretary Louise Haigh said:

“When I took this job, I said I wanted to move fast and fix things – starting by bringing an end to rail strikes. Finally today the end is in sight.

“If accepted, this offer would finally bring an end to this long-running dispute and allow us to move forward by driving up performance for passengers with the biggest overhaul to our railways in a generation.”

There have been 18 strikes since June 2022 which are estimated to have cost the hospitality industry more than £4b in lost sales.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“This is an extremely positive development and I hope that this leads to a firm end to ongoing strike action.

“We estimate that hospitality businesses have lost more than £3.5 billion in sales throughout the period when businesses have been forced to shut, staff prevented from coming into work and families forced to cancel plans.

“I’m pleased that all parties involved have come together to reach this proposal and I hope this will see a line drawn under the dispute. Once resolved, we can enter a period of rebuilding trust in our rail network.”

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association said:

“The breakthrough in negotiations between the government and ASLEF is a crucial step forward for our sector. For over two years, industrial action has severely impacted the night-time economy, creating significant barriers for businesses, workers, and patrons alike. The proposed pay deal, which marks a potential end to the long-running rail dispute, is a positive sign that the tide is turning.”

“While there is still much work to be done, particularly in rebuilding the financial stability of our sector, the prospect of renewed stability in rail services is a welcome development. Reliable transport is the lifeblood of the night-time economy, ensuring that millions of people can access our venues and events safely and conveniently.”

“We have endured immense challenges, and this breakthrough offers a glimmer of hope for the future. It is imperative that we continue to engage in constructive dialogue to address the remaining hurdles, ensuring that our sector can thrive once again. This moment is a testament to the power of collaboration and the shared commitment to revitalising our industry.”