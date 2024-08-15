Urban Pubs & Bars Announce Acquisition Of The Herne Tavern In East Dulwich

Share Tweet Share Email

London pub and dining group Urban Pubs & Bars has announced its latest pub acquisitions across the capital.

The Herne in East Dulwich is an iconic Victorian pub which was built in the mid-19th Century with a huge beer garden that is much loved in the area.

Urban Pubs and Bars have already installed a new menu which features pub classic and a hearty Sunday Roast with meat from award winning butcher HG Walter.

Urban Pubs & Bars has purchased the site and plan to continue trading as normal.

This takes Urban Pubs & Bars tally of London venues to 44 locations, in line with company expansion plans.

This adds to the tally of UP&B sites opened this year which includes iconic Spitalfields pub The Gun from East London Pub Co and The Red Setter located in the vibrant Northcote Road community between Battersea and Clapham.

The latter venue had undergone a £1m refurbishment and building programme. To celebrate the opening UP&B urged owners of Red Setter dogs and other dogs to join the launch to create a special image of the distinctive dogs standing proudly outside.

Earlier this year UP&B announced group EBITDA of £6.4m for the financial year-ended April 30, 2023, an improvement of 11 per cent versus the prior year.

The leisure group revealed like-for-like sales were up 17 per cent and turnover increased by almost 60 per cent to £52.2m.

Since the start of the current financial year, the business has successfully opened four new sites including The Red Setter, Victory at Waterloo Station, Railway in Putney and The Junction in Islington, with trading exceeding expectations.

The UP&B Group, includes flagship pubs Nest, Bishopsgate, The Wheatsheaf, Tooting and The Gatehouse, Highgate, is encouraged by the news and predicts further growth despite economic forecasts, transport strikes and the general state of the UK economy.

UP&B Managing Director, Chris Hill, said:

“We are delighted to add The Gun in Spitalfields and The Herne in East Dulwich to our growing portfolio. These are iconic pubs and we will continue to offer the excellent food, drink and great service that Urban Pubs and Bars are famous for.”