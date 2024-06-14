Troway Licensees Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Share Tweet Share Email

Admiral Taverns is celebrating passionate licensee duo, Kay Grimes and Andrew Browes at The Gate Inn who have been at the helm of the pub for 30 years, and part of the Admiral family for 20.

Local to the area and passionate about hospitality, Kay and Andrew took over the pub in 1994 and have dedicated themselves to creating a thriving social hub for residents to enjoy.

Admiral Taverns’ Business Development Manager, Anthony Lowther-Knowles, recently presented them with a certificate that recognises their incredible service to both the pub and the local community.

Andrew Browes, licensee at the Gate Inn, commented:

“This is a really exciting milestone that we are very proud to be celebrating! Over the last few decades, we have worked extremely hard to cement The Gate Inn at the heart of our amazing and close-knit community and we look forward to continuing this on for years to come. We would like to thank our fantastic customers and team who have made this all possible and we look forward to seeing what the future has in store.”

The Gate Inn is a cosy village pub that provides residents and walking groups with a space to come together and enjoy one another’s company. As a traditional community pub, it serves a wide selection of draught beers such as Theakston’s Best Bitter, Wainwright Gold and seasonal cask ales. To keep their offering interesting, the licensees have their beers on regular rotation giving customers the chance to try a range of different flavours and styles.

Anthony Lowther-Knowles, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns said:

“On behalf of myself and the whole team at Admiral, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Kay and Andrew on reaching this incredible milestone! They have put so much hard work and commitment into creating such a fantastic space for the community and it’s been a joy to witness. We wish them the very best of luck for the future and look forward to continuing our work with them to support their vision.”