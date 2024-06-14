Is Your Kitchen Hiding A Hero? Then It’s Time To Celebrate Them On KP Day 2024

Share Tweet Share Email

It’s time to celebrate the amazing work of kitchen porters as National KP Day returns on June 22nd. Organised by Winterhalter, KP Day seeks to put the spotlight on the all too often overlooked contribution of kitchen porters to keeping kitchens working at peak efficiency, as well as raising money for Hospitality Action.

Now entering its 11th year, KP Day is a chance for kitchens from all sectors of foodservice and hospitality across the UK to tell the country how much they value their KPs. Past years have seen contributions from a diverse range of locations including five star hotels, clubs, army barracks and many more.

“It’s always very inspiring the way the industry responds to KP Day,” says Stephen Kinkead, Managing Director of Winterhalter UK. “In so many kitchens KPs are the secret weapon, going above and beyond to support their colleagues, and it’s great to know that so many businesses appreciate how important they are.”

To join in, simply share a picture of your kitchen porter to Instagram or X, formerly Twitter, with @winterhalterUK and adding the hashtag #KPday. Winterhalter will donate £2.50 to Hospitality Action for every photograph received, up to a maximum of £500.

Hospitality Action is a charity that supports people who work, or have worked, in the UK’s hospitality industry and who find themselves in crisis. It provides emergency grants and support for retired workers as well as education for catering students.

“KP day is all about the people who make the hospitality industry,” says Mark Lewis, Chief Executive of Hospitality Action. “We’re always grateful that Winterhalter organises it, and the money it raises helps us to transform the lives of people who have given so much to the industry but who are facing difficult times.”

As well as raising money for Hospitality Action, each photo received will be uploaded to the KP gallery at kpoftheyear.com.

Winterhalter is also currently searching for the KP of the Year 2024. More information and the nomination form can also be found at www.kpoftheyear.com.