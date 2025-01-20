True North Brew Co. Acquires Abbeydale Picture House

Share Post Share Email

True North Brew Co., an independent hospitality group based in Sheffield, has acquired the Grade II listed Abbeydale Picture House, marking a transformative chapter in the life of this much-loved building, as True North plans to restore it as a premier entertainment and social venue.

First opened in 1920, the Abbeydale Picture House was once the pinnacle of Sheffield’s social scene. Known as the “Picture Palace,” its art deco architecture, tile-clad façade, and opulent interiors made it a favourite destination for glamorous cinema-goers and dance enthusiasts. However, over the decades, changing markets and the challenges of maintaining a historic building led to its decline and eventual closure.

True North’s acquisition represents not only a significant investment in restoring the building’s architectural glory but also a reimagining of its role in modern entertainment. “Historic venues like the Abbeydale Picture House are treasures that should be preserved and invested in,” says Kane Yeardley, owner of True North Brew Co. “These spaces offer incredible potential to become ultimate social hubs, combining history, character, and community spirit. They’re exactly what hospitality should be about—creating places where people want to come together and make memories.”

As part of the restoration, True North is collaborating with heritage and cultural experts to ensure the building’s history is respected. Professor Vanessa Toulmin from Sheffield University, a leading authority on historic cinema and theatre, will advise on the cultural significance of the Picture House, helping to integrate its heritage into the venue’s next chapter.

When fully restored, the Abbeydale Picture House will host a variety of live music, comedy, art events, and food and drink festivals, catering to a diverse audience. Alongside the restoration, True North plans to create stylish, functional spaces throughout the venue, including its bars, balconies, and backstage areas.

“This is the biggest project we’ve ever taken on, and we couldn’t be more excited,” says Yeardley. “We believe that keeping buildings like this in the hands of local, independent businesses is crucial. It’s not just about preservation—it’s about giving them a new lease on life and ensuring they continue to serve their communities. This space remains a proud part of Sheffield, by Sheffield, for Sheffield.”

For True North Brew Co., this project isn’t just about bringing a historic building back to life; it’s about celebrating its potential to enrich the social and cultural fabric of the community. Yeardley concludes, “The Abbeydale Picture House is more than just bricks and mortar—it’s a space with a story. We’re thrilled to be the ones turning the next page.”