Drinks Sales Slip 9% To Give The On Premise A Christmas Hangover

Share Post Share Email

Drinks sales dipped in the first full week of January as consumers reduced their visits to the On Premise after Christmas and New Year.

CGA by NIQ’s Daily Drinks Tracker shows average drink sales in managed venues in the seven days to Saturday 11 January were 9% behind the same period in 2024. The slow week is in contrast to the final fortnight of last year, when sales jumped by 4% and 8% year-on-year.

Trading in the first full week of 2025 was negative on all seven days, with the biggest gap of 17% occurring on Sunday 5 January—the day before many people returned to work after their holidays. There were shortfalls of 8% and 10% on Friday and Saturday (10 and 11 January).

All main alcoholic drinks categories were impacted by consumers’ restraint, but spirits (down 18%) fared much worse than beer (down 7%), cider (down 8%) and wine (down 8%). This suggests that high-tempo and late-night occasions have been hardest hit by the post-Christmas squeeze on spending. While some consumers have switched to no and low alcohol alternatives for Dry January, there was little sign of them turning to soft drinks instead, as sales in this category dropped 8% year-on-year.

Rachel Weller, CGA by NIQ’s commercial lead, UK & Ireland, said:

“After the late surge in sales over Christmas and New Year, a comedown was to be expected in early January. However, the consistency of drops across days of the week and categories suggests consumers are keeping a tighter lid than usual on their drinking and spending. Operators and suppliers always have to work very hard to attract people out of their homes and into venues at this time of year, but we can be optimistic that people will start to feel more money in their pockets after January paydays.”