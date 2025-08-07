Two Manchester Hydes Pubs Named Among England’s Best in The Telegraph’s Pub Guide

Share Post Share Email

Two of Manchester’s most cherished Hydes pubs, The Fletcher Moss in Didsbury and The Grey Horse on Portland Street, have been named among The Telegraph’s “500 Best Pubs in England,” compiled by renowned pub expert Will Hawkes.

The guide celebrates the finest establishments nationwide for their individuality, atmosphere, and outstanding beer.

Each featured pub was personally visited and reviewed by Hawkes, who has spent decades chronicling the best of British pub culture. The selection of both The Fletcher Moss and The Grey Horse cements their status as standout destinations in the North West’s vibrant pub scene.

The Fletcher Moss, a cornerstone of the Didsbury community, was recognised for its timeless charm, warm welcome and beautifully kept cask ales. A regular favourite among locals and visitors alike, the pub blends historic character with a friendly, laid-back atmosphere, making it a perfect spot for a pint and conversation.

The Grey Horse, just off St Peter’s Square in the heart of Manchester city centre, holds the distinction of being one of the smallest pubs in the city. What it lacks in size, it more than makes up for in character, with its cosy layout, loyal clientele and dedicated team behind the bar. Its inclusion in the guide pays tribute to its enduring appeal and reputation for quality.

Adam Mayers, Managing Director of Hydes, said: “To have not one but two of our pubs featured in such a prestigious list is a tremendous honour. Both The Fletcher Moss and The Grey Horse are true gems, and their recognition reflects the dedication of the brilliant teams who run them. We’re incredibly proud to see them highlighted among the best in England, and this is a real testament to the hard work, passion and pride that goes into every pint, every day.”

“The Telegraph’s 500 best pubs in England guide highlights pubs that offer more than just good beer. Character, authenticity, community spirit and attention to detail all play a role in defining the best of English pub culture. Both The Fletcher Moss and The Grey Horse exemplify these values, with their rich histories and consistent popularity with locals and visitors alike.”

Adam Mayers, added: “This recognition helps shine a light on the enduring appeal of well-run, characterful establishments. As pubs across the UK face increasing challenges, such high-profile accolades provide a welcome boost for operators who continue to invest in quality and experience.

“For Hydes, the recognition serves as further validation of our commitment to maintaining and celebrating great British pubs. The inclusion of these two Manchester favourites is a proud moment, not only for the teams who run them, but also for the communities they serve. We believe all our pubs should be in the top 500 pubs, perhaps next year they will be.”