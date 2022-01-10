UK Hospitality Trading Set to Remain Subdued in Q1 2022

The hospitality industry of the United Kingdom is likely to witness subdued trading in the first quarter of the present calendar year as the worries with regards to the spread of Omicron variant, sharp surges in the number of Covid infections and the possibility of stern operative restrictions continue to hurt the business prospects for the enterprises operating within the sector, mainly the food and accommodation settings.

Surprisingly, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has recently ruled out the possibility of another nation-wide lockdown, even as the number of infections continue to soar day-after-day, breaking and making new single day records.The recent resurgence in the Covid-19 infections in the UK has been largely driven by the Omicron variant.

PM Johnson has categorically said that England can withstand the surge in the number of infections this time without having hard restrictions or shutting down the major sections of the economy. The optimism has been largely fuelled by the higher number of double-jabbed people in the country, as well as the massive roll-out of the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the official vaccine stats publicised by the government of the UK, nearly 60% of the total population has been immunised with the third vaccine shot or the booster dose, while more than 82% of the population has received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, as on 3 January 2022. On the contrary, the UK reported 218,724 fresh cases of Covid-19 on 4 January, the highest single-day surge in infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Irrespective of the government’s stance of not banning public gatherings or closing businesses, the wide range of enterprises functioning within the hospitality industry are set to feel the wrath of sharp increases in the number of infections as such high jumps in the daily number of cases certainly propels the reluctance amidst the consumer with regard to stepping out of their homes and spending time at various food joints, eateries, pubs, beer gardens, and nightclubs.