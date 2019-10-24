UK Spirit Market Now Worth £11.4bn Reveals Report

Spirits giant William Grant & Sons has revealed the latest trends driving the UK drinks market in its in-depth Trending 2020 report, which reveals that consumers are demanding more authenticity and immersive experiences.

The report builds on the 2018 Market Report and identifies the rise of the ‘active-ist’ consumer, which is, “presenting new challenges for brands”.

The report also provided an analysis of key spirits categories and performance across the on and off-trade.

The Beer, wine & spirits (BWS) industry is worth £43.1bn in the UK, up 3.2 per cent. Of this, on-trade accounts for £25.7bn (up 2.9 per cent); and off-trade £17.4bn (up 3.6 per cent).

The spirits sector continues to go from strength to strength and is now worth £11.4bn, up 6.3 per cent from last year and gin is now worth over £2bn. If current growth rates are sustained, gin is set to overtake vodka as the biggest category next year.

Total premium spirits are now worth £1.66bn, up 16.3 per cent and now accounts for 34.3 per cent of all spirits value growth over the last year.

Neil Barker, managing director, William Grant & Sons UK and Ireland, said; “The 2019 active-ist consumers’ demands for control and a stronger voice is rooted in their desire to drive positive social change.

“Significantly, Trending 2020 also reveals that consumers continue to expect the brands they engage with to go the extra mile for them, meaning brands must work harder to establish real connections with customers in the year ahead.

“The challenge for us is to ensure we positively engage with consumers by investing in sustainable, appropriate storytelling and immersive experiences.”