UKHospitality Urges Government to ‘Simplify and Streamline’ Post-16 Qualifications to Build a Talent Pipeline for the Future

Responding to the Department for Education’s consultation into Post-16 Qualifications At Level 2 And Below, UKHospitality Chief Executive, Kate Nicholls, said:

“With more than 8,000 qualifications for students at Level 2 and below in England – including more than 200 for hospitality and catering – UKHospitality believes it is essential to simplify and streamline the system. This will aid students to make informed choices from a range of options that suit their individual needs and therefore set them up for success in their future careers. It will also be easier for businesses to interpret.

“This re-evaluation is an opportunity to ensure every qualification has a clear, distinct purpose and clear progression routes. It can also drive changes that improve social mobility, further inclusion and open up more opportunities for young people to transition from education into further studying or employment. Employers will undoubtedly benefit from such changes, which will create a clearer skills system based on employer needs and standards.

“UKHospitality is excited to engage with the Government on this review. We’re in an excellent position to support our member employers to influence and collaborate through this consultation, in order to build an integrated skills system and talent pipeline for the future.”