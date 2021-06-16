UKInbound Launches Group Friendly Charter

Share Tweet Share Email

Travel association UKinbound has launched its new Group Friendly Charter, developed in collaboration with tour operators, group travel organisers and accommodation providers in response to the ever-changing global travel conditions.

Presenting a set of competitive terms, the charter allows accommodation providers to offer flexibility in good faith. It provides peace of mind to tour operators and their clients and encourages mutual collaboration to aid the industry’s recovery.

Any UK accommodation provider that welcomes groups, offers competitive terms and operates a COVID-safe policy can sign up to the charter. Tour operators and group travel organisers will be able to access the list of accommodation charter members via the association’s website.

UKinbound members can also sign up to an enhanced charter programme, UKinbound Group Friendly Charter Plus, which features exclusive benefits for tour operators and group travel organisers.

Joss Croft, CEO, UKinbound said: “I’m delighted to announce the launch of our new Group Friendly Charter, a fantastic resource designed to boost collaboration between group operators and the accommodation sector, while simultaneously supporting their recoveries.

“The groups market is incredibly important to the UK, worth roughly £1 billion annually to our economy. Although Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on both the groups and accommodation sectors, as it has to the whole tourism industry, by working together we can build back better.

“Looking forward, 2022 will be vitally important to the revival of the inbound tourism industry and there will be an array of events taking place across the country, such as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Commonwealth Games and Festival UK 2022. which both the group travel industry and accommodation sector can capitalise on. Our charter will help facilitate future success.”

Chris Ball, Business Development Director, glh Hotels, London added “Now, more than ever, is the time for the industry to come together and for us all to support the inbound industry.

“The introduction of this charter further consolidates the fantastic relationships that are already in place between the UK’s accommodation and group travel providers and underpins the desire of everyone to return to some sense of normality, by everyone working closely together and in good faith.

“We at glh are proud to be one of the founder members of this charter and wholeheartedly support this launch and the principles behind the evolution of the charter”

For more information about the UKinbound Group Friendly Charter visit https://www.ukinbound.org/group-friendly-charter/