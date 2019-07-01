Uncle Ben’s and Dolmio Professional® Foodservice Student Catering Challenge Returns

Mars Foodservice has announced that the ‘UNCLE BEN’S PROFESSIONAL® & DOLMIO PROFESSIONAL® Foodservice Student Catering Challenge’ will be returning for its fourth consecutive year with an on-trend ‘Free-From World Food’ theme.

The highly anticipated challenge provides the perfect opportunity for the next generation of chefs to showcase their talent. Not only this, but this year’s exciting ‘Free-From World Food’ theme encourages students to broaden their creative and culinary skill-set, thus helping them prepare for a career in the modern, dietary-driven catering world as Alison Smith, Global product developer for Mars Food, goes on to explain:

“With greater awareness of healthy eating amongst consumers, free-from dishes are no longer niche items on a menu only suited to those with an allergy or intolerance. Instead, lifestyle conscious consumers are opting for free-from dishes out of choice.

This rise in demand has forced chefs to re-think their menus to offer a more diverse range of globally inspired free-from dishes. In light of this, the next ‘UNCLE BEN’S PROFESSIONAL® & DOLMIO PROFESSIONAL® Foodservice Student Catering Challenge’ infuses the booming free-from trend with the diverse theme of world foods. We believe that this synergised theme will engage a wide range of students thanks to the fact that both of these trends have largely being driven by consumers their age.”

The Winner of each category will receive £200 of amazon vouchers to spend on professional catering equipment, with the winner of the ‘Best Free-From World Menu’ receiving £400 of Amazon Vouchers as well as a ‘behind-the-scenes’ experience at a top UK restaurant! Each finalist will also be given a certificate and personalised ‘UNCLE BEN’S PROFESSIONAL® & DOLMIO PROFESSIONAL® Foodservice Student Catering Challenge’ chefs jacket.

As if that wasn’t enough, lecturers that enter 3 or more students into this year’s challenge will also receive a foodie gift hamper containing UNCLE BEN’S PROFESSIONAL® and DOLMIO PROFESSIONAL® Foodservice products.

For more information on the ‘UNCLE BEN’S PROFESSIONAL® & DOLMIO PROFESSIONAL® Foodservice Student Catering Challenge’, or, if you’d like to receive the 2020 challenge entry pack, please email cateringchallenge@rlpltd.co.uk.