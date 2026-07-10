Upcoming Heatwave Could Drop Hospitality Bookings By Up To 48%

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New data from hospitality AI software provider Access Hospitality and DesignMyNight shows that extreme heat can significantly reduce demand across the UK hospitality sector, with bookings falling by up to 48% during recent heatwaves.

The findings come as the Met Office forecasts temperatures of up to 30°C across parts of the UK in July, while the UK Health Security Agency has issued amber heat health warnings for regions including the East Midlands, East of England, London, South East and South West.

Analysis of the June 2026 heatwave shows that, in addition to a 48% fall in bookings, hospitality covers declined by 19% and walk-ins dropped by 11%, highlighting the scale of impact weather conditions can have on trading patterns.*

Champa Magesh, Managing Director of Access Hospitality, is warning operators to prepare now to protect bookings and revenue during the upcoming heatwave.

Hospitality covers predicted to fall by 19%

Champa Magesh, Managing Director at Access Hospitality, comments, “Our data shows that extreme heat can significantly change consumer behaviour, particularly in hospitality. While summer is a key trading period for the sector, demand can shift rapidly when temperatures spike, leading to fewer bookings, reduced covers and lower footfall.”

“This makes it essential for operators to anticipate these changes and respond quickly to protect revenue and maintain service levels.”