World Cup Lifts Deliveries as Restaurants’ At-Home Sales Grow 3.3% In June

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Deliveries to consumers watching the World Cup at home helped Britain’s restaurant groups to solid like-for-like growth in June, the NIQ Hospitality at Home Tracker reveals.

Total at-home revenue for the month was 3.3% up from June 2025 – the third best performance since late 2024, after 4.0% growth in May. The figure is just ahead of the country’s rate of inflation in recent months, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index.

The Tracker, powered by CGA intelligence, shows year-on-year growth. Total delivery sales growth—including from new restaurants, or ones where deliveries have been added in the last year—hit 14.9% in June.

Deliveries continue to gain share of the at-home market at the expense of takeaways, the Tracker indicates. Delivery sales rose by 7.5% on a like-for-like basis in June, while revenue from takeaways and click-and-collect orders dropped by 8.1%. Takeaways have now fallen for 15 months in a row and are now worth less than a third of deliveries by value.

Karl Chessell, Director – Hospitality Operators and Food, EMEA at NIQ, said:

“Two months of real-terms organic growth represents a good start to the summer for Britain’s restaurant operators. The World Cup hasn’t done much to boost eating out, but it’s unleashed some extra spend from consumers watching games at home with family and friends. Meanwhile, double-digit growth at a topline level is an encouraging sign that operators are continuing to invest in delivery operations.

However, with the tournament now over, the big question is whether fans sustain their delivery habits, swap them for eating out or retrench their spending. Either way, with at-home sales now worth more than a fifth of all restaurant revenues, they will be a crucial battlefield for market share in the second half of 2026.”