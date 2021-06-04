Vaccine Passports Could Scrapped To Help Lift Restrictions In England

Share Tweet Share Email

Plans for vaccine passports could be scrapped according to reports.

Officials working on the ongoing Covid-19 status certification review do not believe that the law will be changed to authorize their use in the UK, with one government source alleging that the plans were “dead”, according to a report in The Telegraph.

“It’s not a case of ‘it’s finely balanced’. It’s not going to happen,” the source told the newspaper.

Ministers are examining data to decide whether to go ahead with the final stage of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown on 21 June, which would allow people to return to events such as football matches and music concerts in large numbers.

It has previously been suggested that entry to large events could be granted by presenting proof of a Covid vaccination, a recent negative test or a positive antibody test for the virus.

Earlier this year, the Government raised the possibility for the use of Covid passports after a review into their domestic use was launched as part of England’s roadmap out of lockdown.

While showing proof of a vaccination is now accepted for international travel, their use domestically has raised moral questions, particularly with respect to human rights

Prime Minister Boris Johnson already ruled out using Covid passports for activities such as visiting the supermarket or the GP, and also also indicated he is not in favour of their use in pubs or restaurants.

Michael Gove, appearing before a select committee on Thursday, stressed the Government was not yet decided on introducing COVID-19 passports.

He said: “I think there’s been a perception among some, not in this committee, that the Government has locked on to this in the same way as JFK said that he was going to put a man on the moon, that we’re going to introduce a policy for certification come what may, hell or high water.

“That’s not the case.

“We’ve been looking at it pragmatically, to see if it can add value and, if not, then we would not press ahead with it.”

Night-Time industries Association CEO Michael Cole said: “we have for a long time opposed the use of Covid status certificates or passports as we feel this has some considerable logistical challenges and is unworkable within the licensed settings and environments that we represent”

A Government spokesman said: “The Covid status certification review is ongoing and no final decisions have been taken yet.

“The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster will update Parliament after recess.”