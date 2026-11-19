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Hospitality businesses remain committed to maintaining quality and improving the guest experience despite ongoing economic pressures, according to the findings of the AA Stay Ahead Industry Survey 2026.

Conducted by AA Hotel and Hospitality Services, the survey explores how hospitality operators are responding to changing customer behaviours, booking patterns, marketing challenges, investment priorities and sustainability.

Investment remains a priority

The findings reveal a cautiously optimistic industry, with 92% of businesses investing in their operations over the past 12 months. However, just 55% are confident in demand for their business over the coming year.

Refurbishment and upgrades were the most common investments, reported by 67% of respondents, followed by technology and automation (41%), marketing (36%) and customer experience (34%).

Sustainability also remains on the agenda, with 59% of businesses either having a sustainability plan or working towards one. However, the cost of implementation remains a significant barrier, cited by 73%.

More than seven in ten businesses (71%) reported customers booking later, while 56% said customers were spending less. Around a third reported greater use of offers and discounts, and 34% had experienced an increase in cancellations.

These changing behaviours are making it harder for operators to forecast demand and plan ahead.

Marketing and direct bookings under pressure

Building customer loyalty remains a key priority, with excellent customer service and personal relationships widely used to encourage repeat visits and attract new audiences.

However, marketing investment remains mixed. While 42% of businesses reported no significant change in their marketing budgets, just 29% had increased spending over the past year and 19% had reduced it.

More than a third (37%) have no dedicated marketing resource, while 47% identified competition from online travel agencies (OTAs) as a barrier to increasing direct bookings.

Supporting the industry to stay ahead

Commenting on the findings, Simon Numphud FIH, Managing Director at AA Hotel and Hospitality Services, said:

“These results show that hospitality businesses are continuing to invest despite the pressures they are facing, a positive sign of the sector’s determination to adapt and continue to succeed. But rising costs and more cautious customers leave operators with a lot to balance.

“The marketing findings are particularly interesting. More than a third of businesses have no dedicated marketing resource, yet a clear and consistent strategy to maintain visibility and communicate what makes a business distinctive is more important than ever. Marketing needs to be viewed as a core business investment, with the right resource essential to building brand recognition, strengthening customer relationships and driving bookings.

“Businesses also need to give customers compelling reasons to book directly and return. A good experience, clear value for money and strong customer relationships can all make a big difference, particularly when customers have so much choice about where and how they book.”