‘VAT’s The Problem’ Shop Launched For Hospitality Operators

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The #VATsTheProblem campaign has today launched an online shop, with campaign assets available for operators to download, print and use in venue to encourage consumers to sign the petition to back 10% hospitality VAT.

Currently available in the shop are:

• Tent cards

• Beer mats

• Cards to put down with receipts, place on reception areas or in rooms.

• Posters, for both front of house and for staff rooms.

The shop includes free-to-download files that operators can print themselves, as well as versions with print bleeds that be sent by a venue to their normal print provider.

The selection of campaign assets will continue to expand over the coming weeks, including the ability to purchase already printed materials at cost price to be posted to your venue ready-to-use.

The campaign, spearheaded by chef Tom Kerridge and supported by UKHospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association, the British Institute of Innkeeping and CODE Hospitality, has already garnered enormous support, with more than 220,000 people backing a 10% hospitality VAT rate.

Ahead of the 1 July, when the campaign launches to consumers, operators are encouraged to utilise the shop and support the campaign with beer mats, posters, tent cards and much more in their venues.

Tom said: “It’s fantastic to see such enthusiasm for the campaign, with numbers on the petition continuing to climb and social media flooded with support backing 10% hospitality VAT.

“With our target of a million signatures, we need the might of hospitality to get venues, staff and customers all behind the campaign.

“Let’s take the incredible momentum we’ve already built and get our pubs, restaurants, cafes, hotels and many more decked out in #VATsTheProblem branding, to make sure consumers understand and are fully behind us.”

Visit www.vatstheproblem.co.uk to visit the shop.