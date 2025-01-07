Village Hotel Club Acquires Site In Reading To Kick Start 2025

Share Post Share Email

Village Hotel Club, the 33-strong hotel and leisure club operator, is delighted to announce the acquisition of the former Crowne Plaza site at Caversham Bridge, Reading.

Village’s unique proposition offers ‘everything under one roof’, including stylish bedrooms, a Pub & Grill, meetings and events space, a Starbucks coffee shop and state-of-the-art Health & Wellness.

Under its ambitious plans, Village will transform the site at Caversham Bridge through a multi-million-pound investment and extensive renovation, bringing the full Village experience to life.

The plans are part of a wider investment programme, which was launched in September. As well as looking to acquire new hotels, this will see Village upgrading more than 50% of the portfolio, including bedroom and facility extensions, refurbishments to existing bedrooms and upgraded leisure and fitness offerings. Ultra rapid electric vehicle charge points will also be installed across Village’s 33 UK locations.

Gary Davis, CEO of Village Hotel Club, said,

“We are delighted to take ownership of our new site in Reading. Building on our successful conversion in Bracknell, the acquisition is another example of significant investment in the area and creates an opportunity to bring our unique and differentiated proposition to guests and local audiences alike.”

