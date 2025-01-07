Only A Pavement Away Calls For More Employability Support Following First All-Women Programme

Share Post Share Email

Only A Pavement Away, the national charity supporting people facing homelessness and those wanting to rebuild their lives through employment in hospitality, is urgently seeking more operators to support its Passport 2 Employment programme.

Following a successful first all-women employability programme, held in partnership with long-standing employer partner, Hilton, the charity needs three more operators to host three more programmes from February 2025.

Greg Mangham, Only A Pavement Away Founder and CEO said:

“I had the privilege of meeting seven Members and hearing their stories, and in just five days, with the dedicated support of Doubletree by Hilton Tower of London, the programme transformed their understanding of hospitality, their skills and confidence to be in work.

“With 85% of Members securing employment, we can and need to do more.

“By hosting a Passport 2 Employment programme, hospitality operators have the incredible opportunity to support people in the community to learn and develop valuable skills, secure a role within the hospitality sector and drive real social value. Without these programmes, many people find themselves back at risk of homelessness.”

Passport 2 Employment is a five-day immersive programme, offering blended learning; a mixture of talks, presentations and workshops, combined with practical hands-on experience with a prestigious hospitality employer.

The first all-women programme adapted its pace, style and content to the needs of the participants and in doing so, removed some of the barriers that can occur in a mixed group.

“I could speak freely about my situation, explains Ruth, Member of Only A Pavement Away.

“And, as the week went on, I felt seen. I had the opportunity to learn how to talk about myself to an employer, which I didn’t know how to do. I got to work front and back of house with some amazing people at Hilton who showed me such kindness – and I didn’t want the week to finish!

“I now have my Confidence Backpack and I’m ready to mop floors or stack dishes. I just want to work and have come away feeling so much more hopeful for my future.”

Hilton has been a Passport to Employment Partner for the last three years and is committed to delivering positive social impact and fostering inclusive growth.

Funding from the Hilton Global Foundation will place 300 people into hospitality jobs and provide 900 individuals with access to employment opportunities through employability events and learning and development programs.

Greg concludes:

“We have 300 Members waiting, a template that works, and brilliant employer partners like Hilton who have very generously, offered to share their learnings with companies considering working with us. With more Passport 2 Employment events, we can help more people like Ruth, who with a little help can become loyal and hard-working team members.”