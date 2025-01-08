DUKES London Announces Transformative Refurbishment For 2025

Share Post Share Email

DUKES London, a distinguished five-star hotel nestled in the heart of St James’s, Mayfair, is embarking on an ambitious renovation project – marking an exciting new chapter in the hotel’s storied history, with a redesign set to be unveiled by late 2025.

The refurbishment, which commenced in January 2025, involves a closure of the hotel to allow for extensive renovations. However, the iconic DUKES Bar will remain open throughout the project, continuing to welcome guests with its legendary martinis served from antique trolleys – a hallmark of the bar’s timeless appeal. Visitors can indulge in the quintessentially British atmosphere that has made DUKES Bar a beloved destination, with its usual opening hours maintained during the refurbishment period.

The project is being spearheaded in collaboration with renowned interior designer Russell Sage, whose innovative vision will ensure a thoughtful blend of modern sophistication and classic elegance. As part of the redesign, DUKES London is also working with a historian to uncover and celebrate its rich legacy and that of the surrounding St James’s area. These findings will be seamlessly woven into the hotel’s new identity, honouring its heritage while embracing a refreshed aesthetic.

Expressing excitement for the forthcoming transformation, Michael Purtill, General Manager at DUKES London, said:

“This is a momentous occasion for the hotel and we’re thrilled to embark on a new chapter. For decades, our loyal guests have cherished the warmth, charm, and intimacy that define the DUKES experience. This refurbishment allows us to preserve those beloved elements while creating a space that feels elegant, inviting, and unforgettable. It’s our way of ensuring that DUKES London remains an icon of British hospitality.”