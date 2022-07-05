Vision:2025 Set to Present New Action-Focused Sustainable Events Summit at The Showman’s Show 2022

Share Tweet Share Email

Vision: 2025 will be presenting a new action-focused conference format for the outdoor events industry when the Sustainable Events Summit 2022 heads to The Showman’s Show, Newbury Showground, Wednesday 19th October.

With a programme centred around the latest research tools and knowledge, it will bring event organisers, academics, local authorities, and experts together and drive debate, resource development, collaborative industry standards, best practice and innovation, and shape the industry’s response to climate change in the UK.

Commenting on Vision:2025’s return to The Showman’s Show, event director Jeremy Lance said:

“Driving forward innovation in sustainability is important to us as event organisers and to our visitors and exhibitors. It’s increasingly clear that playing lip service isn’t enough and that real changes need to be made. Vision:2025’s conference has become a key component in the industry’s response to climate change and we’re thrilled that The Showman’s Show has become its regular home and plays its part in facilitating the conversation.”

Vision:2025 steering committee member, Graham Brown adds:

“We’re delighted that the Vision:2025 conference will be returning to The Showman’s Show this October with a refreshed and expanded format. The Sustainable Event Summit will feature an extended programme that digs deeper into the key topics, with practical insights from organisers and suppliers, encouraging more interaction, with the inclusion of round table discussions.”

Details of the Sustainable Event Summit programme will be announced later in the summer. The hugely popular Green & Innovation award will also return as part of the programme. Designed to highlight suppliers who are making a special effort towards environmentally sustainable practices, products and services, the three companies who make the shortlist will pitch to the event’s delegates and the overall winner will be decided by public vote. The award is open to every company exhibiting at The Showman’s Show and is free to enter.

The Sustainable Events Summit is free for visitors of The Showman’s Show to attend so save the date. You can register to attend The Showman’s Show here and express your interest in attending the Sustainable Event Summit here.