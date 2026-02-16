VisitEngland Launches Domestic North West Coastal Campaign to Boost Spring Breaks

Share Post Share Email

VisitEngland will next week launch its domestic coastal marketing campaign to drive breaks to all seaside destinations on England’s North West coast.

The £1 million funded campaign, ‘All on England’s North West Coast’, which kicks off on 16 February, is putting the spotlight on destinations, attractions, experiences and accommodation providers to build back demand for domestic breaks.

Minister for Tourism Stephanie Peacock MP said:

“The government is committed to championing our regions and reminding people of the great destinations right on their doorstep.

“We are proud to shine a light on the stunning coastal resorts of the North West. These places have their own rich story to tell and deserve the jobs, investment and the pride that a thriving visitor economy brings.

“VisitEngland’s campaign is a key example of the necessary innovation and partnership needed to ensure the success of our domestic tourism sector.”

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said:

“With warmer weather on the horizon now is the perfect time to consider booking a domestic break on England’s North West coast, boosting the economy and supporting jobs and local communities.

“Whether you are looking to connect with nature or revisit childhood memories, England’s North West coast has it all, with fantastic stories to tell and wonderful experiences and products for everyone to enjoy. From restorative retreats to dune walks and forest trails and from theme parks and fish and chips on the pier to quirky museums and hidden art, there truly is a magical break for everyone.”

VisitEngland research shows that England’s coastal destinations have been seeing fewer visitors in recent years with numbers down 11% year-on-year.

And there is a huge opportunity if more of us holidayed at home. Converting just 10% of what Brits spend on travelling abroad to holidaying here could deliver an £8 billion boost annually to our economy.

This pilot campaign will support VisitEngland to make the case to government for similar marketing activity in the future.

VisitEngland is working with Tripadvisor and Local Visitor Economy Partnerships (LVEPs) Marketing Lancashire, Liverpool City Region Destination Partnership and Cumbria Tourism on the campaign which targets families with young children and adults aged 25-44.

Tourism, one of England’s largest, most valuable industries currently supports hundreds of thousands of small-to-medium sized businesses, more than two million jobs and worth £127 billion to the economy in England.