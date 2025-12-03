Visitor Levy Changes Positive, But Need To Work For Business

Share Post Share Email

The Scottish Government has announced it will bring forward changes to its Visitor Levy legislation to give councils the power to set flat rate charges for the levy. This will be in addition to the option to use a percentage fee. It said it will also clarify how the levy is to be applied to sales via third parties, such as booking platforms.

UKHospitality Scotland has consistently highlighted that a single flat rate charge is simpler and easier for accommodation businesses.

While it remains opposed to visitor levies, it has said these changes are positive and recognise the concerns with the current legislation that businesses have raised.

Leon Thompson, Executive Director of UKHospitality Scotland, said:

“UKHospitality Scotland highlighted at the outset that a flat rate charge would be simpler, easier to administer and less costly to business, than a percentage.

“Given the current legislation is unworkable, we welcome that the Scottish Government is being pragmatic in working with industry to address the challenges.

“Today’s announcement is a key step towards fixing the problematic existing legislation and we look forward to engaging with the Scottish Government, opposition parties and councils on the proposed changes.

“While these changes are positive, we remain opposed to the introduction of charges on guests and visitors.

“At a time when the country desperately needs economic growth, making holidaying and visiting Scotland more expensive through tax is counter intuitive and I would encourage local authorities to consider the impacts of a levy carefully.”