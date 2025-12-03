WTTC Welcomes Rotana as its Newest Regional Member

Share Post Share Email

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is delighted to welcome Rotana Hotel Management Corporation, one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, as a Regional Member.

As a WTTC Regional Member, Rotana will bring its operational experience and regional perspective to global initiatives focused on sustainability, digital transformation, and workforce development. Its approach to blending service excellence with innovation and technology positions the company as a leading voice in shaping the next generation of Travel & Tourism experiences.

Rotana has been a driving force in the region’s hospitality sector since 1992. Today, it operates across 29 cities in 14 countries, offering a network of nearly 80 properties with more than 21,000 keys. The company continues to expand rapidly, with a development pipeline set to bring its portfolio to over 120 properties across 22 market.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC Interim President & CEO, said:

“We are proud to welcome Rotana to WTTC’s global network. As one of the Middle East’s most respected hospitality brands, Rotana represents the strength, innovation, and ambition that define our sector today.

“Its leadership in regional development, sustainable operations, and talent cultivation aligns perfectly with WTTC’s mission to drive long-term inclusive growth and resilience across global Travel & Tourism. We look forward to working together to advance a more connected and sustainable future for the industry.”

Philip Barnes, CEO of Rotana said,

“We are truly thrilled to join the World Travel & Tourism Council’s global community. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for Rotana, allowing us to contribute our regional expertise and innovative spirit to a global dialogue shaping the future of travel and hospitality.

“At Rotana, we believe in the power of connection – between people, cultures, and ideas.

Partnering with WTTC enables us to amplify that purpose on an international scale, working alongside industry leaders to champion sustainability, empower talent, and drive meaningful growth for the communities we serve.”