Wales Fans To Buy 500,000 Pints During Knockout Euros Match Against Denmark

The Welsh Beer & Pub Association (WBPA) hopes that Wales fans will buy 500,000 pints on Saturday 26th June when Wales take on Denmark in the knockout stages of UEFA EURO 2020.

However, the trade association warned that the boost to pubs from beer sales during the match would be greatly altered by the ongoing restrictions still in place on the trade, including two metre social distancing, no standing and the rule of six.

The trade association said a number of its members had reported that beer sales were lower than they had hoped during the Euros games shown so far. Ongoing restrictions that greatly alter the experience of watching UEFA EURO 2020 at the pub and limits on the number of customers that pubs can host have impacted beer sales during the tournament and will continue to do so.

Because of this, the WBPA estimates that beer sales during the Wales vs Denmark match will be 120,000 pints lower than if the game was being shown in pubs without restrictions.

The trade association said this would result in a loss of revenue to pubs in Wales of around £470,000 during the game alone. Money that could be vital to the survival and recovery of brewers and pubs alike.

Overall, the trade association hopes that 1.5 million pints will be sold on Saturday 26th June in Wales, with 500,000 of those being served during the match itself.

A recent survey of 1,000 UK pub goers by the British Beer & Pub Association and KAM Media found that 85% of pub-going football fans believe the current restrictions will negatively impact their experience of watching UEFA Euro 2020 at the pub this summer. Half said they would be more likely to watch UEFA Euro 2020 at their pub if all restrictions on pubs were lifted, despite 91% of football fans saying they missed watching matches at the pub during lockdown.*

As more and more individuals across the UK receive their vaccination, the WBPA is urging the Welsh Government to indicate when the sector can expect to have all restrictions on pubs removed.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the Welsh Beer & Pub Association, said:

“This is a huge fixture and we hope Wales fans will buy 500,000 pints when watching the national team take on Denmark.

“While that is a very welcome boost to Welsh brewers and pubs, it is 120,000 fewer pints sold than if all the restrictions on pubs where removed.

“We know many pubs haven’t experienced the boost to their trade which they’d hoped for from the Euros. No standing and limits on group sizes, as well as social distancing, are severely reducing the number of people who can enjoy the Euros at the pub.

“With that said, there is still no better place to watch live sport on the telly than at the pub. I implore Wales fans to support the boys, and the pub, by cheering them on at their local!

“To secure our pubs for future tournaments and national occasions like the Euros, restrictions on pubs must be lifted as soon as possible and clearly indicated to pubs. We are counting down the days to freedom for our pubs.”