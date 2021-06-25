Diageo Launches Free Social Media Marketing Tool To Support Pubs And Bars

Share Tweet Share Email

Drinks giant Diageo has launched a new, free social media marketing tool to help pubs and bars create localised social media campaigns which target consumers and drive footfall to their venue during the summer period.

The new ‘Social Zone’ platform provides high quality, editable assets from brands such as Guinness, Tanqueray and Gordon’s* which allows outlets to create customised social media advertising campaigns from their channels. The brand assets are typically refreshed on a monthly basis giving access to a new wave of content, with specific time periods for campaigns such as the Guinness Six Nations. Outlets will also have the opportunity to access online review management tools, and the ability to engage with followers of their social channels in a seamless and effective way.

With many pubs and bars without access to social media marketing support, ‘Social Zone’ provides the opportunity for outlets to increase engagement with new and existing customers and manage social media and reviews all in one place.

From now, outlet owners will be able to access Social Zone in Great Britain and Ireland via MyDiageo.com, and in Germany, Switzerland and Austria via existing Diageo platforms**, with a planned launch in Australia and possibly other markets later in the year. Diageo platforms offer additional support around online presence for bar professionals to help people upskill and adapt to operating in the ever-changing current climate, with Diageo Bar Academy offering free Masterclasses with experts, including Google on the 29th June.

“After being closed to the public for a significant amount of time, the reopening period is so important, and we are constantly looking at ways we can continue to support” said Jimmy Klein, Global Digital Innovation Manager at Diageo. “With marketing budgets squeezed and every penny going back into the business, we are harnessing years of marketing expertise from our global brands and packaging it up, so pubs and bars can build their social media offering and drive footfall into venues.”

Diageo has partnered with software start-up, ‘GladCloud’, to create the technology.

“We are delighted to be working with Diageo to support their On-Trade customers for the re-opening of the hospitality sector, with digital marketing tools and assets across the Diageo brand portfolio,” said Keith Curley, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, GladCloud.