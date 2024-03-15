Welsh Pubs Invited to Apply for Grants to Provide Local Services

Share Tweet Share Email

Pub is The Hub, the not-for-profit organisation that helps pubs to diversify and provide essential local services, is supporting projects in rural areas across Wales after receiving a grant of £25,000 from The Royal Countryside Fund.

Pubs can apply to the Pub is The Hub’s Community Services Fund for a small grant to help provide much needed local services and amenities in rural areas across Wales. This could include a wide range of diversification projects such as village stores, community cafes, IT Hubs, allotments and libraries.

The Ty’n Llan in Llandwrog in North Wales, was the first pub to be supported in diversifying its services as part of the programme for Wales.

Expert help and a Community Services Fund grant from Pub is The Hub was provided to help support the pub’s calendar of social events, groups and volunteer opportunities.

The grant helped with the purchase of equipment to assist these groups, including a crock pot, soup warmer, bingo machine, portable PA, IT equipment, PlayStation, iPad, and garden tools. The Pub is The Hub grant has also helped to support the lunch club for the over 60s, quiz and bingo evenings for all the community, and the local clubs including a young people’s group.

Huw Jones, treasurer of the community benefit society Menter Ty’n Llan, which runs the pub, said: “Working with Pub is the Hub has enabled us to invest in much needed audio and video equipment which has been invaluable in supporting the work of our Youth group. This has encouraged regular participation by young people who have been able to develop their digital skills and have fun at the same time – all helping to ensure that our community pub and hub is used by the widest possible range of people.”

Wales regional advisor for Pub is The Hub Malcolm Harrison said: “Whilst we’ve made great progress so far with some amazing projects supporting rural communities in Wales we still need pubs to come forward to take advantage of our funding window.”

He added: “Great opportunities like this don’t come along very often so we would advise any Welsh publicans to think about the benefits of diversification.”