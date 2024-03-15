Best of the South West Celebrate in Great Hall

Share Tweet Share Email

Outstanding tourism businesses from across South West England were celebrating in style last) as 89 awards were presented at the 2023/24 South West Tourism Excellence Awards.

The annual event was the grand finale of 12 months of entry, judging and feedback as over 300 winners, supporters and tourism leaders celebrated in the Great Hall of the University of Exeter. Many have also been nominated to represent the region in the national VisitEngland awards, which concludes in Liverpool in June.

All forms of hospitality business were amongst the winners, with cafes, pubs, and distilleries all celebrating alongside attractions, camping and glamping sites, holiday parks, B&Bs, cottages and hotels.

The event also saw a prize draw fundraise in support of Hospitality Action, the charity that supports those in the industry who are facing times.

Helen Wylde-Archibald, Wildanet CEO said “Congratulations to all the winners from last night’s awards. With the standard of entries being so high this year, it demonstrates the incredible work that businesses throughout the South West are doing to stand-out and help to position our region as one that is truly world-class. The region has so much to offer as a tourism destination in the UK, if not the World; and the South West Tourism Awards are a fantastic stage on which to showcase and celebrate those incredible businesses that are flying the flag for the region. Many congratulations to all the winners from the evening, and we look forward to seeing you again at the next awards.”

Robin Barker, Director of Services for Tourism Ltd, who manage the Awards, added: “The impact of these awards on the region’s top tourism businesses never ceases to amaze me. It means so much to them. Many congratulations to each and every one of them .”

Co-Director Nell Barrington added: “Congratulations to all the brilliant tourism and hospitality businesses who celebrated in such style last night. I would encourage everyone who reads this to click here to find out where the best award-winning places are to visit this year.”