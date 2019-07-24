West Country Operators Take On Second Pub – Their First In Cheltenham

Bath Road in Cheltenham and are undertaking a major refurbishment with Star Pubs & Bars to create a premium, community driven pub serving fresh food, using locally sourced ingredients, from breakfast through to dinner.

Their first pub with Star Pubs & Bars, it is their second refurbishment in 12 months as the partners opened their first pub, The Why Not Inn in Redditch, earlier this year. Prior to this, Sarah held General Manager roles for national chains including Chiquito and ran The Exmouth Arms, also on Bath Road in Cheltenham. Andy worked for Mitchells & Butler where he was involved in the launch of The Craft Beer Residency and managed The Island Queen in Islington.

The emphasis of the refurbished The Five Alls will be on opulence, ambience and heritage, offering a new experience for Cheltenham and Leckhampton patrons. It will reopen mid-September, in time for the Cheltenham Literature Festival, creating 25 new jobs.

Sarah and Andy plan to host unplugged music sessions, guest DJ’s, wine tasting and mixology masterclasses.

Sarah said: “Andy and I worked in Cheltenham together 10 years ago and have both wanted to run our own pub here for many years, so when the opportunity came up to take on The Five Alls, we leapt at it. It’s in a fantastic friendly neighbourhood and we’re ensuring our pub will be different to the other pubs on Bath Road.

“The Five Alls is our first experience of running multiple sites. Our ambition is to have six in places that make geographical sense for us based in Cheltenham and Birmingham.”

Caren Geering Star Pubs & Bars Regional Operations Director said: “Sarah and Andy have some great individual and combined experience, so it is fantastic to have them take on The Five Alls. They both have bags of energy and are full of lots of exciting ideas. I am not surprised to hear local people are thrilled with the news that they’ll be running the pub.

“We’re delighted to be co-investing £400,000 with Sarah and Andy to create what will be a fantastic unique neighbourhood bar.”