Wetherspoon Named A Top Employer

Wetherspoon has been officially recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2020.

It is one of only 82 organisations across the UK which has been recognised for achieving the highest standards in the field of human resources management.

It is the 17th consecutive year which Wetherspoon has been certified by the Top Employers Institute, the independent organisation behind the Top Employers Project.

The certification is based on independent research which shows that Wetherspoon has ‘outstanding HR policies and offers excellent working conditions’.

The HR Best Practice Survey encompasses more than 100 questions which cover 600 ‘people development’ practices across ten topics : talent, strategy, workforce planning, talent acquisition, on-boarding, learning and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits and culture.

Top Employers Institute CEO, David Plink, said; “ To become recognised as a Top Employer, an organisation will have to prove that the implementation of their people strategies enriches the world of work of their employees.

“The certified participants are a shining example of a dedication to people practices as they continuously commit to empowering their employees for better world of work.”

Wetherspoon’s personnel and legal director, Su Cacioppo, said: “ We are extremely proud to be named as a Top Employer United Kingdom 2020.

“The recognition comes from an independent organisation which researches numerous companies, so it is extremely pleasing that Wetherspoon is considered among the best across the UK.

“The company employs more than 43,000 staff across its pubs in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, as well at its head office.

“Wetherspoon is committed to offering each and every staff member the best opportunity to succeed and grow within the company, including studying for qualifications and apprenticeships.

“This is evident in the number of staff rising through the ranks at Wetherspoon.”