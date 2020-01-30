Calling All Restaurateurs And Business Owners Nisha Katona Announces Date For Business Q&A Masterclass

Cobra Beer has announced the date for the second Cobra Collective masterclass with Restaurateur Nisha Katona MBE. The Q&A style event – “How to create and grow a brand within hospitality” – will be held at Nisha’s Mowgli Restaurant in Liverpool on 27 February, with BBC broadcaster DJ Phil Williams.

Aimed at (aspiring) restaurateurs, (aspiring) entrepreneurs within the hospitality sector, or those looking to advance their career within hospitality, the Q&A session is a chance to hear Nisha’s inspiring story from switching careers as a successful Barrister to founding a chain of successful Indian street food restaurants. Nisha will delve into her tips and tricks for building a successful brand, launching multiple sites and overcoming relentless competition and challenges. It is also a chance for business owners to ask Nisha questions in relation to her experience in hospitality.

About the Cobra Collective masterclasses

The initiative has been designed to support the UK restaurant industry through a series of inspiring business masterclasses, developed to support start-up hospitality entrepreneurs and existing restaurant owners. Each of the live sessions will each be hosted by one of the “Cobra Collective Members”: Founder and CEO of Cobra Beer, Lord Bilimoria, Entrepreneur and MasterChef host Monica Galetti, Michelin-starred Chef Andrew Wong, Restaurateur Nisha Katona MBE, Content creator Alexandra Dudley and Beer Sommelier Ed Hughes.

During the two-hour sessions, the Cobra Collective Member will speak on a themed topic relevant to their experience and expertise. Guests will be given the opportunity to ask questions and taste a range of Cobra products with snacks. With exclusive access to their knowledge and expertise, it’s a chance to learn some of the secrets of their success and address the burning issues shaping the industry.

How to access tickets

FREE tickets to attend Nisha Katona’s Q&A masterclass can be secured on Eventbrite here.

Date: 27 February 2020

Time: 3:30pm – 5:30pm

Location: Mowgli Street Food, 3 Water Street, Liverpool L2 0RD