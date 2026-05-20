Wetherspoon to Open New Pub at University of St Andrew’s Students’ Association

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Pub operator JD Wetherspoon is to open a new pub at the University of St Andrews Students’ Association on Friday 4 September 2026, following a new partnership between the two.

Located on St Mary’s Place in the centre of St Andrews, the pub will be housed within the Students’ Association building and will benefit from its own dedicated entrance.

The project will include a full refurbishment and rebranding of the current ground floor bar, with a complete interior transformation featuring new carpeting, lighting, artwork, fixtures, and fittings.

These works will be completed ahead of students returning for the new academic year in September.

Refurbishment plans also include the installation of a new bar layout and drinks dispense system, enabling an expanded product range, alongside new kitchen equipment.

This will allow the venue to offer the full JD Wetherspoon food menu at affordable prices, and the pub will be open to both students and members of the public year round.

Students will put forward a list of names for the pub to take into account the area’s local history and the name will then be chosen.

The space will continue to be owned and operated by the Students’ Association, ensuring bar staff are employed and managed by the Association, which is already one of the largest student employers in St Andrews.

Through the partnership, the Students’ Association will gain access to JD Wetherspoon’s established business model, which is used successfully across its UK pubs.

Commenting on the partnership, Robert ‘RoMo’ Moran, President of Student Opportunities at the University of St Andrews Students’ Association, said:

“A partnership with JD Wetherspoon is a positive step forward for students in St Andrews, bringing new opportunities, increased employment, and better value food and drink.

“ It supports our ambition to make this space a true hub of student life — relevant, vibrant, and shaped by the needs of today’s students.

“We’re especially excited that students will help decide what the pub is called, as we work together to create a welcoming, inclusive, and student led space for all.”

Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson added: “ We are delighted that a Wetherspoon pub is to open at University of St Andrews and believe it will be a great asset for the students social life.”