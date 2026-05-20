Greene King Sells Old Speckled Hen Brands to Damm in Strategic Off-Trade Exit

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Greene King has agreed to sell its Old Speckled Hen beer portfolio to SA Damm as part of a major shift in its brewing strategy that will see the business withdraw from the UK off-trade market.

The financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed, but the move signals a significant change in direction for the Suffolk-based brewer and pub operator as it looks to concentrate on supplying its pubs and the wider on-trade sector.

Greene King said the decision reflects ongoing pressures in the UK cask ale market and forms part of a wider plan to streamline operations ahead of the opening of its new brewery in Bury St Edmunds next year.

Once the new facility becomes operational, the company will cease brewing Greene King-branded beers for UK supermarket and retail customers. Production for export markets will also come to an end, with the brewer instead prioritising supply to pubs and hospitality venues across the UK.

The sale ensures the Old Speckled Hen range – including Old Golden Hen and Old Crafty Hen – will continue to be available in retail channels under Damm’s ownership. The portfolio currently represents more than half of Greene King’s off-trade beer sales.

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Greene King, said the company was returning its focus to the area where it believes it has the strongest position.

He said: “Brewing beer in Bury St Edmunds to be enjoyed in pubs has been at the heart of our business for more than two centuries. By sharpening our focus on the on-trade, we are aligning our brewing operations with where customers most enjoy our beers and supporting the long-term growth of the business.”

Greene King confirmed that the strategy change will not affect Belhaven Brewery in Scotland, with Belhaven beers continuing to be sold through both retail and export channels.

Damm described the acquisition as an important addition to its UK beer portfolio and said the brands would eventually be brewed at its Bedford brewery following a transition period.

Luke White, managing director of Damm’s UK operations, said the agreement strengthens the brewer’s presence in the British ale category while reconnecting its Bedford site with its historic brewing heritage.

The move comes at a time when brewers across the UK are reassessing their route-to-market strategies amid changing consumer habits, rising costs and continued pressure on traditional ale sales.