Wetherspoon To Open Pub And Hotel In Dublin – 33 Million Euro Investment

Wetherspoon is opening its new pub and hotel in Dublin on Monday August 16.

The company has invested 27.4 million euros developing the site in Camden Street Upper and Lower and a further six million euros on the purchase of the property.

A total of 200 full and part-time staff will be employed at the pub and 89-bedroom hotel, named Keavan’s Port.

It is the single largest investment made by Wetherspoon in its 41-year history.

The pub will be managed by Filip Mordak, who has worked for Wetherspoon since 2007 and has previously managed two Wetherspoon pubs in The Republic of Ireland, The Forty Foot in Dun Laoghaire and The Silver Penny in Dublin.

Wetherspoon has developed a series of eight Georgian townhouses (seven of which are protected), a chapel and added a substantial modern extension featuring a 12-metre-high glazed atrium.

The pub offers 9,000 square foot of customer space over two floors plus a 3,800 square foot garden across two enclosed courtyards.

The 89 bedrooms will all feature an en suite bathroom.

There will also be accessible bedrooms designed for guests with disabilities, including wet-room facilities.

Wetherspoon’s chief executive, John Hutson, said: “We are delighted to have completed the development of Keavan’s Port.

“We believe that the pub and hotel will be a great asset to Dublin and will hopefully act as a catalyst for other businesses to invest in the city.”