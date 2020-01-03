Wetherspoons Announce January Sale With Cut Price Drinks

Pub group JD Wetherspoon has launched a January sale, with price reductions of between 10p and 30p on selected drinks.

The high street chain has announced are slashing the cost of alcoholic, low alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks between January2-16.

Prices will be cut on selected spirits, cider and wine in the sale, with certain pints available for less than £2.

The drinks featured in the sale will be:

A real ale (Sharps Doom Bar)

A craft beer (Shipyard)

One lager (Coors Light)

Two ciders (Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime and Magners)

Three spirits; Gordon’s gin and Smirnoff vodka (inclusive of a mixer)

Four soft canned drinks (R White’s raspberry lemonade, Dalston’s Fizzy Rhubarb, Gunna Muscovite Lemonade & Mint and Sanpellegrino)

Four draught soft drinks

Guinness

Lavazza Iced Cappuccino

Remedy Kombucha

Four wines – Coldwater Creek wine by the glass (175ml): Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Merlot and White Zinfandel Rosé

The low and alcohol-free drinks include;

Beck’s Blue

Budweiser Prohibition Brew

Heineken 0.0

Brewdog Nanny State

Adnams Ghost Ship

Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime – alcohol-free

Wetherspoon’s chief executive John Hutson said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale at the pub too.

“The range of drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

“I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers. As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly.”

The chain will also be reducing prices at its 58 hotels during the sale, with rooms starting at £49.