, Wild And Wonderful Places To Eat Out To Help Out

On top of mountains, on board a Royal Yacht and even sat amongst llamas – these are just some of the wild and wonderful places where you can enjoy the UK Government’s Eat Out to Help Out Scheme.

The scheme has already seen claims for more than 35 million meals and continues at participating outlets on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until the end of the month.

HMRC has pulled together a list of unique places to eat-in which features the oldest coffee shop in the country, a cat cafe and Britain’s highest pub.

Here are some of the most remote, beautiful and wild places in the UK where you can claim a maximum discount of £10 per person, on food and non-alcoholic drinks across the UK:

The Tan Hill Inn, in Swaledale, near Keld, offers panoramic views of the North Yorkshire Dales and is Britain’s highest public house at 1,732 feet (528m) above sea level.

BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art, in Gateshead, offers views of the River Tyne and the Gateshead Millennium Bridge from Six Bar & Restaurant and their sister venue BALTIC Kitchen.

You can also head to Newcastle’s Blackfriars, a 13th century former Dominican friary which is believed to have the oldest dining room in the UK.

Colchester Zoo is home to over 220 animal species in 60 acres of beautiful parkland and lakes. Visitors can use the scheme when they eat-in at the Penguini’s Restaurant and Southern Kitchen.

The Royal Yacht Britannia, in Edinburgh, served the Royal Family for more than 44 years, travelling more than a million nautical miles to become one of the most famous ships in the world.

Seaview Hotel overlooks the Pentland Firth and Orkney Isles at the most northerly point of mainland Britain in John O’Groats.

More than 800 miles away from John O’Groats, by road, is Housel Bay Hotel which sits at the most southerly point of the UK mainland, on the Lizard peninsula, Cornwall, overlooking the English Channel near where it meets the Celtic Sea and the Atlantic Ocean beyond.

Cat Café in Liverpool and Manchester are passionate about Animal Assisted Therapy and encourage the interaction between humans and cats to benefit mental health. They say it is “the purrfect escape from stress.”

Established in 1654 the Queen’s Lane Coffee House, in Oxford, is said to be the oldest continually working coffee house in the whole of Europe.

OXO Tower Restaurant, Bar and Brasserie is an iconic landmark on London’s South Bank and guests can take in views of St Paul’s and the city’s skyline while enjoying a meal and drink.

The Terrace Café at Heights of Abraham, in Matlock Bath, Derbyshire, offers views of the Derwent Valley – and you need to take a cable car ride to get there!

The Llama Park, in East Sussex, is situated next to the Ashdown Forest and is home to an ever-growing variety of animals such as llamas, alpacas, reindeer and horses.

Zip World at Penrhyn Quarry, in North Wales, near the Snowdon range, is now home to the fastest zip line in the world! Their new Pizza Chwarel vintage-style food tram is taking part in the scheme.

Fodder Farm Shop and Café, in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, offers seating inside a tipi and is situated amongst the trees of Finnebrogue Woods.

To find out if a restaurant is participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme you can use the online restaurant finder on GOV.UK. Simply enter your postcode, or one near to where you want to eat out, to get a list of participating outlets within a five-mile radius.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

“Britain is breathing life back into hospitality by eating out to help out – with at least 35 million meals served up in the first two weeks alone, that is equivalent to more than half of the UK taking part.

“I encourage everyone to continue to safely enjoy this scheme – it is vital people continue to support the 1.8 million people who work in the sector.”

Andrew Hields, co-owner of Tan Hill Inn, said:

“The scheme has been great because it’s encouraged people back out to enjoy social experiences again and we’ve seen an increase in bookings on a Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Our customers are happy to be back, and we have done everything we can to ensure they and our staff can enjoy the Tan Hill Inn safely. We’ve hired more staff, introduced a new booking system and table service, and can offer the perfect dining experience in our many open fire, cosy rooms and new dining dome.”

Andy Hook, Managing Director of Blackfriars, Newcastle, talked to us about the important changes made to his restaurant to make it safe for staff and customers, and his experience with the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme: