Wildlife Zone And Play Area Opens At North Cornwall Pub

Share Tweet Share Email

Publicans Martin and Natalie Watts at The Travellers Rest in Trevarrian Hill are helping local children learn more about the environment with the opening of a wildlife zone and eco-friendly play area.

These have been opened with the expert help and a Community Services Fund Grant from Pub is The Hub, the not-for-profit organisation that helps pubs to diversify and provide essential local services.

The wildlife zone has a pond as well as chickens and ducks plus hedgehog shelters have also been built to allow for their hibernation. A camera with video link will mean that the garden and pond can be streamed live so everyone can see the wildlife in action.

An eco-friendly play area, which uses recyclable materials including tyres, has also been opened at the pub to ensure that children can exercise and stay active.

Both the wildlife zone and play area are part of a larger development at the 17th Century St Austell pub, which also includes luxury glamping pods, a horsebox transformed into a coffee shop and a sheltered barn with log burner for wildlife watching in the winter months. An allotment is also in development.

Martin said: “It has been a challenging year with the pandemic but we are looking to the future and hope the new garden and wildlife area will prove a real asset to local schools.

“We have managed to utilise the outside area at the pub to offer something for everyone from locals, to schools to holidaymakers.”

Pub is The Hub regional advisor Reg Clarke said: “There is nothing like this pub locally and creating this engaging outside area to cater for customers is inspired.

“This pub is really putting itself at the heart of its community and helping with the education of local children. It is also a safe place for people to meet and connect, which will help combat the impact of social isolation after the lockdowns.”