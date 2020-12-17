Will Budget 2021 Deliver More Tax Bad News For Business Owners?

Just as dire predictions about the UK economic recovery and news of stalled Brexit negotiations are driving a pessimistic out-look amongst business owners, along comes the Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) report to further darken the mood.

The report, the first to consider Capital Gains Tax (CGT) specifically, was undertaken in response to the Chancellor’s request ‘to identify opportunities relating to administrative and technical issues as well as areas where the present rules can dis- tort behaviour or do not meet their policy intent.’

The report offers suggestions, which if accepted will fundamentally change the capital gains tax rules, going so far as to suggest aligning CGT rates with income tax rates, which will significantly increase the tax paid when a business is sold.

Another blow to those thinking of selling, having only just recovered from the reduction in March of the Business Asset Disposal Relief limit from £10 million to £1 million, with any balance of CGT payable at a rate of 20%.

If as suggested the rates were to be aligned in the Budget, this 20% rate would be increased to 45% and owners will pay a huge increase in tax following the sale of their business.

Still time to get a sale arranged

Whilst the uncertainty around Brexit remains and the economic impact of the pandemic is expected to extend into 2021 and beyond, it may not be the easiest time to sell a business, but for those ready to sell, there remains a window for still extracting maximum personal reward from any deal.

If you are already in discussions with a potential buyer, it’s crucial that at the earliest possible opportunity you require them to execute a Non-disclosure Agreement and only then proceed to full legal documents once the prospective transaction is well-described in a ‘heads of terms’ agreement.

If you are trying to sell now before any changes to the CGT rules it’s critical to get the advice of experienced corporate lawyers who will ensure that as the seller you do not make easy or unnecessary concessions early on in the ‘heads of terms’, before the deal becomes binding.