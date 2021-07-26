Brixton Brewery Announces ‘Brixton Coldharbour’ Competition For Operators To Win A Beer Garden Makeover

Share Tweet Share Email

Brixton Brewery is offering new and existing operators the chance to win a fully bespoke ‘Brixton Coldharbour’ garden makeover worth £5k

One lucky operator will win a custom-fit pergola, table windbreakers, photo-wall and much more

Fivefurther operators will also win a Coldharbour Lager brand kit including Brixton Brewery stock, glassware, T-shirts and signage

The competition will run throughout July with operators simply needing to email why their garden needs a makeover to enter

This summer, Brixton Brewery is offering new and existing operators the chance to win an incredible prize – a fully bespoke ‘Brixton Coldharbour’ garden makeover worth £5,000, designed to perfectly fit the winning operator’s outdoor space.

Five runners-up will receive a Coldharbour Lager brand kit including Brixton Brewery stock, glassware, staff T-shirts and signage.

Coldharbour Lager is Brixton Brewery’s popular craft lager, named after the bustling Coldharbour Lane in Brixton. The street is so-called because it was once lined with simple shelters known as ‘cold harbours’, where travelers could take refuge on their journeys into London.

Beer gardens are once again the place to be as we enjoy the British summertime with friends and family. Just as travelers once took shelter on Coldharbour Lane, the ‘Brixton Coldharbour’ will offer customers a sanctuary to take refuge from thirst, while enjoying Brixton Brewery’s refreshing Coldharbour Lager.

The top prize will include a custom-fit shelter, branded windbreakers, lighting and heaters to encourage customers to stay for longer and a statement wall will be designed as a photo opportunity for customers to share on social media. This will be the perfect place for your customers to get a taste of Brixton.

Brixton Brewery co-founder Jez Galaun said: “There’s nothing we love more at Brixton Brewery than sharing a great beer with friends in a pub garden and we know that a welcoming and exciting outdoor space is paramount for operators to maximize footfall year-round. We can’t wait to give one lucky operator a taste of Brixton with this bespoke beer garden makeover.”

Operators can enter the competition by choosing to stock Brixton Brewery and emailing brixtonrefuge@hellostir.com with a short description of their pub and why their outlet is in need of a garden makeover. Winners will be contacted with details on the next stages of claiming the prize from mid-August. Terms and conditions apply.