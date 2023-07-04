Willenhall Pub Gets £230,000 Makeover

Share Tweet Share Email

The County on Walsall Street, Willenhall re-opened late last month following a major investment of £230,000.

The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns and has undergone a complete transformation with brand-new furniture, flooring and soft furnishing throughout to ensure a more welcoming look and feel. Both the front and back bars have also been revamped, with a pool and darts area installed in its function room with a brand-new sound system. Whilst outside, the County’s garden has been completely transformed, including new-signage, lighting and furniture.

To celebrate the opening, customers enjoyed a weekend packed of entertainment, with a live DJ on Friday night, followed by Karaoke and live music on Saturday, from artist, Jo Safina. The pub also received a special visit from the local Mayor and Mayoress, Councillor Chris Towe and Mrs Louisa Hughes, who officially opened the pub.

Operator of the County, David Robins, said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer!

“The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”

The County is offering a wide range of drinks offers, including cocktails, wine, and fizz promotions. The pub will also be hosting an annual schedule of events with offers all year round for the local community to enjoy, as well as charity events. Operator, David Robin’s first aim is to raise money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed at the County.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at the County looks fantastic – the team have worked really hard to ensure it is a success for the local community.

“On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, David, every success for the future in making the County a fantastic hub of the community”.

Proper Pubs is always supporting its communities through an array of events and charity fundraising initiatives, from Christmas selection box collections to local foodbank donations. Proper Pubs recently installed its 85th defibrillator across its estate with the help of its locals through fundraising.