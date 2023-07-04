Young Risotto Chef of the Year 2023 Goes to Milan

Share Tweet Share Email

Emily Simkins, the winner of the Riso Gallo UK & Ireland Young Risotto Chef of the Year 2023, has claimed her prize – four days’ work experience with renowned chefs Fabio Pisani and Alessandro Negrini and their team at the two Michelin starred Il Luogo di Aimo e Nadia in Milan.

Emily, who also visited the famous rice mill of Riso Gallo, said: “To be able to work in such a prestigious restaurant at the age and level I am was incredible and one of the best opportunities I’ve had so far in my culinary journey. Just a handful of things I learnt while working in Il Luogo di Aimo e Nadia; lots of Italian pastry techniques, pasta making, breads, canapés and how to make the most amazing risotto.

“Overall, this has been a phenomenal opportunity I will never forget. I’m so glad I could experience this at the age I am so I have more of an idea of where I want to go in my career. To be able to experience first-hand the entire process – from making a plate of risotto to seeing it grow in the paddies in Italy – really rounds off the journey Young Risotto Chef Of The Year competition has given me and I feel so much more knowledgeable about everything rice.”

Emily competed against twelve young chefs in the Grand Final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the 3rd April 2023. Emily impressed the judges with her Jerusalem Artichoke Risotto.

Anthony Gascoigne, course team leader of Hospitality & Catering at North Hertfordshire College, added: “What an incredible experience Emily has had. Many thanks to Riso Gallo and the whole team at Il Luogo di Aimo e Nadia for supporting Emily and providing such a fantastic learning opportunity.

“Young Risotto Chef of the Year continues to inspire and is a competition which gives our young chefs the platform to express themselves in a competitive environment. Many thanks to all involved.”