Williams Launches New Coldroom Embodied Carbon Calculator

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Williams has launched a new Coldroom Embodied Carbon Calculator, the first of its kind in the UK commercial refrigeration industry. It provides quick and easy access to verified embodied carbon figures for bespoke coldroom configurations.

The Williams Coldroom Embodied Carbon Calculator enables users to generate verified embodied carbon figures for bespoke coldroom configurations using CIBSE verified component data.

Developed by Williams’ engineering and IT teams, the online tool means designers, consultants and operators can configure a coldroom by selecting the number of compartments, dimensions and door and floor specifications. The calculator then generates an embodied carbon figure, supporting carbon reporting and informed purchasing decisions.

As the leading foodservice refrigeration manufacturer, Williams recognises the growing demand for transparent sustainability information. The company was among the first manufacturers in the sector to publish embodied carbon figures, calculated using the CIBSE TM65 methodology, following feedback from business partners and end users seeking reliable, independently verified carbon data.

CIBSE certified embodied carbon figures are already available across Williams’ core ranges, including Jade cabinets and counters, blast chillers, chef drawers, bottle coolers and Amber cabinets, with additional product families currently being developed.

The results show Williams’ embodied carbon figures to be among the lowest in the industry, highlighting its position as a leader in sustainable refrigeration.

The new Coldroom Embodied Carbon Calculator builds on this commitment to transparency. Every component used within the calculator has a CIBSE verified embodied carbon value, allowing the overall figure for each bespoke coldroom configuration to be generated from verified data.

As part of the company’s ongoing sustainability efforts, Williams’ UK delivery fleet is carbon neutral, with all Scope 1,2 and 3 emissions measured and offset to recognised certification standards.

The Coldroom Embodied Carbon Calculator is now available on the Williams Refrigeration website at tinyurl.com/coldroomcarboncalculator.

Williams Refrigeration offers a comprehensive range of commercial refrigeration including gastronorm cabinets and counters, specialist bakery equipment, coldrooms, multidecks and blast chillers.

To learn more about Williams extensive product range visit www.williams-refrigeration.co.uk