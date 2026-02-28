Williams Launches UK’s First Multi-Temperature Refrigerated Cabinets and Counters

Share Post Share Email

New Jade models are precisely adjustable between -22°C and +8°C

Williams is the UK foodservice market’s first refrigeration manufacturer to develop and launch multi-temperature counters and cabinets. The Jade MultiTemp range offers caterers a single solution to meet nearly all the specific temperature requirements of different food types, from chill to freeze, from +8°C to – 22°C.

For any chef wanting to keep food in top condition, the correct temperature is essential. Until now, for the best quality storage they would need to invest in a dedicated unit for each food type. For example, for meat it would be -2°C to +2°C, for ice cream -10°C to -21°C, for cheese +5°C to +8°C, and so on….

The Jade MultiTemp counters and cabinets offer caterers a fully flexible alternative. For example, when menus change, such as for seasonal specials, they can be adjusted to the specific temperature requirements of the different food types being stored. An additional benefit is that should a fridge or freezer (cabinet or coldroom) break down, they can be used as temporary replacements.

The MultiTemp units can be adjusted very quickly, simply by scrolling through the temperatures on the control panel. So whatever the food being stored, the MultiTemp can store it perfectly and precisely – to within 0.1°C accuracy – guaranteeing the best quality, throughout its adjustable temperature range of -22°C to +8°C.

There are five Jade MultiTemp models: a two and a three door counter; a one and a two door cabinet; and a one door cabinet featuring two independently controlled half door sections. All are built to the same high specifications as the popular Jade range, including stainless steel construction throughout and natural refrigerant, and have identical dimensions and footprints.

Alongside the standard doors, the new Jade MultiTemp counters can be specified with a bank of two drawers. In addition there is the option of ‘reverse units’, with the refrigeration on the right hand side of the doors, rather than the standard left hand side. This flexibility is very useful when it comes to planning, designing and installing in kitchens.

All Jade MultiTemps are WiFi enabled and come with a connectivity module allowing users to connect to either their own system or to a dedicated Williams connectivity platform (terms and conditions apply). Connectivity allows for remote monitoring and temperature adjusting, HACCP logging and trend analysis of individual units. If WiFi is not available, the MultiTemp’s module can also be hard-wired into a client’s system.

Connectivity on this level is a major quality of life upgrade for the kitchen brigade, as they no longer have the chore of manually recording temperatures in all their fridge and freezers, two or more times per day.

“The Jade MultiTemps offer total flexibility,” says Malcolm Harling, sales and marketing director of Williams. “These counters and cabinets are industry-first innovations, giving chefs the ideal storage conditions for all their food types, helping them to create excellence.”

Williams has already calculated embodied carbon figures for all the Jade MultiTemp models. The figures are CIBSE-certified and were calculated using the TM65 methodology. “Embodied carbon figures are not only increasingly important to our customers, they are also integral to our ongoing commitment to sustainability and transparency,” says Harling.

The Jade MultiTemps have list prices starting from £5,225 for the single door cabinet (model VJ1SA).

Williams Refrigeration offers a comprehensive range of commercial refrigeration including gastronorm cabinets and counters, specialist bakery equipment, coldrooms, multidecks and blast chillers.

To learn more about Williams extensive product range visit www.williams-refrigeration.co.uk.