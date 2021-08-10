Worker Wellbeing in the Hospitality Industry

The gradual reopening of the hospitality sector has been a welcome relief to businesses and customers across the country, but behind the scenes a staffing crisis is prevalent. Hospitality’s reputation of long, antisocial hours and challenging customers coupled with the physical demand and often minimum wage pay could turn people off jobs in the sector, but Covid’s effects have exacerbated the problem. A year of uncertainty, furlough, increased risk of infection and last-minute closures has led job seekers to avoid the sector in search of more stable and safer employment. In addition, Brexit has caused many European nationals who worked in the industry to return to their home countries. As the country recovers from the pandemic, hospitality and tourism will play a key part in economic growth, so an adequately staffed hospitality sector is crucial for the industry, supply chains and the wider economy. To attract and retain staff, employers must make a conscious effort to strengthen employee wellbeing and offer additional, value-adding employee benefits. Some businesses have increased wages or offered other financial incentives and while this is positive for an industry that is known for lower wages, support for hospitality employees should reach further into quality of culture and addressing the needs of the employees as people, not just workers.

By being creative with benefits offerings, employers will improve staff satisfaction, morale and retention which may be crucial to the survival of their business. RESILIENCE Hospitality staff frequently face challenging customers and these exchanges can be difficult for staff to deal with, leaving them somewhat members upset, low and feeling less resilient. Similarly, amid busy service tensions between staff can run high and lead to stressed encounters between colleagues. Offering stress management and resilience training will give staff the tools they need to handle difficult situations, reduce lasting effects, protect mental wellbeing and develop confidence. Sessions typically provide advice on managing mindset, and most importantly, leaving work behind at the end of the day. Employees can take an active part in developing their own resilient mindsets by discussing issues with supervisors, reframing challenging situations to look like a learning opportunity and discussing ways to grow and develop individually and as a team. Employers can support staff resilience by recognising that they have handled difficult situations well and reassuring them that it is not necessarily a reflection of them or their capabilities. In combination with mental health resources, stress and resilience training will go a long way in protecting wellbeing. RECOGNITION Recognition is not just a tool to build resilience. It makes employees feel valued in their role which improves overall morale and job satisfaction. Employers should create a culture of mutual support and celebration by encouraging colleagues to recognise each other’s good work.This should span from management down and between front and back of house staff. SWITCHING OFF