WTTC Calls for Smarter Tourism Management as Destinations Face Pressure

As Travel & Tourism enters the height of the summer season, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has today launched a new report calling for a more balanced approach to managing tourism in popular destinations.

While overcrowding is often seen as a tourism problem, many of the real pressures come from deeper issues such as underinvestment in infrastructure, poor planning, and fragmented decision-making. These challenges affect both residents and visitors and need joined-up solutions.

Travel & Tourism supports one in every 10 jobs and nearly 10% of global GDP and is set to support one in three new jobs over the next decade. When managed well, it also fosters cultural exchange, global understanding, and environmental protection. But without smart planning, the benefits it brings could be at risk.

WTTC’s paper, Managing Destination Overcrowding: A Call to Action, explains that there’s no simple fix to the problem and urges governments, local leaders, and businesses to work together to support both communities and visitors.

In 2024, Travel & Tourism is expected to contribute nearly $11TN to the global economy and support 357MN jobs. That’s a huge success but it also means destinations must plan to manage growth responsibly.

Annually, governments around the world accrue more than $3.3TN from Travel & Tourism businesses, equivalent to 9.6% of global tax revenues. The global tourism body urges governments to reinvest this sum in vital infrastructure, and solutions to relieve pressures on already very popular destinations.

The report looks at some of the root causes of overcrowding in a small number of increasingly popular destinations across Europe and offers real-world solutions that can be tailored to local needs. From using better data and planning tools, to involving residents in decisions.

A Practical Plan of Action

The paper outlines six simple steps destinations can take to manage tourism better:

Get Organised – Bring the right stakeholders together, via empowered taskforces Make a Plan – Define a shared vision and destination strategy Gather the Evidence – A lack of data is exacerbating issues in several destinations. It is therefore crucial to carry out evidence-based diagnoses and responses to the unique challenges faced by each destination Stay Vigilant – Monitor conditions and act early Invest Wisely – Reinvest in infrastructure and resilience, being transparent about where money is spent Empower Residents – Make sure residents have a say and understand the benefits of Travel & Tourism in their communities

Why It Matters

A growing number of destinations have introduced tourism taxes in response to pressure, but WTTC warns that these measures don’t always solve the real problems and can put jobs, income, and services at risk.

The report finds that if 11 major European cities capped visitor numbers, it could cost $245BN in lost GDP and almost 3MN jobs over three years.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said:

“Travel & Tourism brings huge benefits including jobs, investment, and deeper cultural understanding. But growth needs to be managed carefully.

“We’re encouraging all decision-makers to think ahead, work together, and focus on long-term benefits for residents and visitors alike. This isn’t about stopping tourism, it’s about making it work for everyone.”

The global tourism body believe this is a moment of opportunity.

With the right steps, destinations can protect what makes them special while ensuring that tourism continues to bring value to communities and local economies.

The report makes clear there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Every destination is different, and actions must be based on local realities. But with cooperation and planning, Travel & Tourism can continue to thrive in a way that protects what makes each place special.

The paper encourages leaders to think beyond short-term fixes and focus on reinvesting tourism income into critical infrastructure improvements, local services, and resident wellbeing.