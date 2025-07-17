Extra Security with CardsSafe

Share Post Share Email

CardsSafe is a cost-effective technology designed to securely retain customer credit, debit and ID cards while customers run tabs. With CardsSafe, caterers, pubs, bars and restaurants can securely retain bank cards, deterring dine and dash and allowing staff to upsell while keeping tabs. As a result of improving security, managers can maximise profit, increase spending, and reduce losses.

It’s a fact that hospitality and leisure customers want their bank cards kept secure when they run a tab. Leaving a bank card in a till or folder is irresponsible and not good practice. Ensuring that customers’ credit or debit cards are professionally handled while they enjoy a meal and drink should be a top priority at every venue.

CardsSafe is practical and easy to use, requiring minimal training and installation. The wireless CardsSafe units, which hold up to ten cards, can be conveniently placed behind the bar and work alongside existing POS. The units provide extra security for venues offering alfresco dining, setting the company apart from the competition. Debbie, Director of The Deers Hut in Hampshire, explains, “The CardsSafe system is great for servicing customers who enjoy our outside areas”.

CardsSafe Ltd.’s technology has been a trusted part of customer service for numerous restaurants, hotels, bars and golf courses for over twenty years. The system provides an added layer of security for both the venue and the customer. The bar tab-keeping units signify to customers that the venue prioritises their card security, a testament to the long-standing success of CardsSafe technology.

For more information, visit www.cardssafe.com or call 0845 500 1040.