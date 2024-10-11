WTTC Launches ‘Together In Travel’

Share Post Share Email

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) launched ‘Together in Travel’ at its 2024 Global Summit in Perth, Western Australia today, a unique initiative aimed at providing support and resources to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) within the global Travel & Tourism sector.

The ‘Together in Travel’ platform is designed to provide SMEs with the tools and resources they need to accelerate their business growth and ensure their voices are heard on a global scale.

Through a dynamic and free-to-subscribe platform, Subscribers will have access to a wealth of content, networking opportunities, and educational programmes.

Next year, the initiative will also introduce additional paid subscriber options, offering enhanced features and benefits to further support SMEs in their journey towards success.

Speaking at the global tourism body’s 24th Global Summit in Perth, Western Australia, Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO said: “SMEs are a cornerstone of Travel & Tourism with millions of small enterprises providing services to customers, creating innovative start-ups and providing local knowledge to larger partners.

For the first time ever, these SMEs can join a community to share ideas and tools to strengthen their businesses.

The global tourism body is projecting a record-breaking year for Travel & Tourism in 2024, with the sector’s global economic contribution set to reach an all-time high of $11.1 trillion.

The sector also plays a crucial role in fostering entrepreneurship and bringing new ideas to Travel & Tourism. Some of today’s great companies began as ideas ‘at the kitchen table’. Some data suggests up to 80% of the sector comprises SMEs. This figure highlights the prevalence of SMEs in the sector and the growing need for a structured support system that can optimise productivity and impact.

Matthew Upchurch, Vice Chair of Membership at WTTC and Chairman & CEO of Virtuoso, said: “The launch of the ‘Together in Travel’ community marks a significant milestone for WTTC in its mission to advocate for the interests of SMEs within the travel industry and drive positive change through meaningful engagement and support.

“As the travel sector continues to navigate the challenges brought about by the global pandemic, initiatives like this are essential in building a more resilient and sustainable future for all stakeholders involved.”

Ryan Mossny, Co-Founder – Matagarup Zip+Climb, said “As a small business, accessing the vital resources and industry connections needed to thrive in the travel sector can be challenging. WTTC’s new initiative has come at a perfect time; through tailored support, we will be able to directly tackle our problem areas head-on, allowing us not only to survive but to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.”

As the leading global authority on the economic and social impact of Travel & Tourism, WTTC is committed to promoting sustainable growth and inclusive practices within the sector.