Bath Spa Hotel Wins Prestigious Two AA Rosettes For Culinary Excellence

Vellore Restaurant, within Bath Spa Hotel, has been awarded two AA Rosettes for Culinary Excellence.

The highly coveted AA Quality Assessed accreditation scheme praised the luxury venue’s smooth service, impressive ingredient quality and cookery, high levels of cleanliness, impressive public rooms and high standard of bedrooms and bathrooms.

Once the magnificent ballroom of the original house, Bath Spa Hotel’s Vellore Restaurant is now an elegant dining room with capacity to seat 80 covers. Additional tables are also available to reserve under canopy on the outdoor terrace within the hotel’s picturesque seven-acre gardens.

Menus, designed by head chef Ram Jalasutram and his nine-strong team, creatively fuse traditional and contemporary English cooking using the finest local ingredients.

Vellore is open daily for lunch and à la carte dinner reservations, as well as chef’s five-course tasting menu with canapes to start and coffee with petit fours to finish.

First awarded in 1956, the AA Rosette Award was the first nationwide scheme for assessing the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels.

The AA quality assessment rates hotels on hospitality, service, cleanliness, food, bedrooms, bathrooms, public areas, exterior and restaurant.

Raj Chakraborty, regional general manager at Bath Spa Hotel, said:

“This is a major milestone for our food and beverage department. To achieve so highly against AA quality standards is testament to the hard work, dedication and capabilities of our team, and I am incredibly proud of all they have accomplished. I look forward to welcoming new and returning guests to showcase the exceptional skills and service which have made this award possible.”